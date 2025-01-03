Track: Winter weather alerts across the US

By Amy O’Kruk, CNN

(CNN) — With forecasters predicting a weak La Niña this winter, it could mean colder and wetter weather in northern parts of the United States.

La Niña, a natural ocean and weather pattern in the tropical Pacific, causes colder and stormier than average conditions across the northern US and warmer, drier and less stormy conditions across the South, according to the National Weather Service.

Use CNN’s winter weather alert tracker to see advisories, watches and warnings across the country.

Even if some winter weather alerts span huge areas of the country, they may only affect a relatively small number of people. The map below shows how much of a state’s population is under winter weather advisories, watches or warnings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.