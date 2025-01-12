Visualizing the Los Angeles wildfires in maps and charts

By Matt Stiles, Sean O’Key, Byron Manley, Lou Robinson, Curt Merrill, Annette Choi, Rachel Wilson, Henrik Pettersson, Amy O’Kruk and Renée Rigdon, CNN

(CNN) — A series of life-threatening fires, the largest of which is in the Pacific Palisades, are destroying homes as they race across Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. CNN is tracking the fires in maps and charts.

This map will automatically update as data becomes available.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection employs sensors attached to aircraft to capture fire perimeter data. Because high winds can sometimes ground aircraft, updates to the observed fire perimeter can be delayed.

Track the fire size and containment estimates on the fires currently burning throughout the state:

California officials continue updating the areas impacted by evacuation orders and warnings. The map below will refresh automatically as new information becomes available.

Evaluating the damage

Maxar satellite imagery showing Altadena, California, was analyzed by Microsoft’s AI for Good and shows the alarming damage to structures in the area.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have already climbed to the top of the list of most destructive fires in LA County history, and currently sit in the No. 3 and No. 4 slots on the list of most destructive wildfires in the entire state of California’s history, since at least 1991.

Firefighters have been able to stop significant growth of the Eaton Fire, but it has already burned about 14,000 acres.

See satellite images, from Maxar, of a neighborhood in Altadena before and after the Eaton Fire ravaged the area.

The Palisades Fire has spread at an alarming rate, burning more than 20,000 acres by Friday afternoon.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have each destroyed more than 5,000 structures, according to Cal Fire, totaling at least 10,000 destroyed structures between the two largest active fires.

More context

Since October, Southern California has experienced increasing dryness, as fall and winter storms focused on the Pacific Northwest. Last winter brought abundant rain and snow to the Southwest, but this winter has taken a starkly different turn. This shift in weather patterns, swinging between extremes, is becoming more common with the warming climate.

Air quality is a major concern as the fires continue to burn. Here’s a look at the data, which will automatically update every half hour.

The summer months are typically the most significant for wildfire damage in California statewide. Wildfires like this are rare in January. The below chart shows the average number of acres burned per month throughout the last decade or so.

The Palisades and Eaton fires are already among the 10 largest fires to hit Los Angeles County since at least 2013.

This story is developing and will be updated.

CNN Meteorologists Allison Chinchar and Brandon Miller contributed to this report.