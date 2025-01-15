5 things to know for Jan. 15: LA wildfires, RedNote app, Trump’s Cabinet, Transgender athletes, Moon missions

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime farewell address to the nation today. It is the first time Biden will speak publicly from the Oval Office since he explained why he dropped out of the presidential race back in July. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and on With Your Day.

1. LA wildfires

The death toll from the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to at least 25, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Nine people died in the Palisades Fire and 16 people died in the Eaton Fire, the update said. Meanwhile, over 6 million people in Southern California are currently under critical fire threat as crews work tirelessly to prevent further spread. As investigators search for answers, a new analysis shows the fires were larger and more intense because of planet-warming pollution. The study raises the question of whether the fires could have been controllable were it not for the fire-fueling effects of climate change.

2. RedNote app

As the clock ticks down on a US ban on TikTok, a growing number of American social media users are flocking to another China-based app called Xiaohongshu — also known as RedNote. The app surged to the top position in Apple’s US App Store on Tuesday amid talks that TikTok could potentially go offline in the US this week. Many American users have said they joined RedNote as an act of defiance against Washington’s move to ban TikTok due to its ties to China. “We’re just going to a new Chinese app,” one user said on Xiaohongshu, which has garnered more than 45,000 likes. Within two days, more than 700,000 new users have joined RedNote, Reuters reported.

3. Trump’s Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for key Cabinet posts are set to appear in front of Senate committees today for high-stakes confirmation hearings. One of Trump’s most controversial picks, Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, appears to be on track for confirmation after he was grilled by lawmakers on Tuesday about excessive drinking allegations, sexual assault accusations and his shifting public view on women in combat. Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s choice to lead the State Department, and Pam Bondi, his pick to lead the Justice Department, are set to appear on Capitol Hill today.

4. Transgender athletes

The House voted on Tuesday to pass a Republican-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions. The bill would prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. It seeks to amend federal law to require that “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” for the purpose of determining compliance with Title IX in athletics, according to the legislative text. The measure is expected to next be taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.

5. Moon missions

SpaceX launched two moon missions on one rocket earlier today. Tucked inside the Falcon 9 rocket’s cargo bay were two lunar landers — hailing from two different countries. The first is Blue Ghost, a lunar lander developed by Firefly Aerospace, a Texas-based company. It is Firefly’s first flight to the moon and part of NASA’s goal of taking astronauts back to the lunar surface. Also inside the SpaceX rocket is a lunar lander from the Japanese company Ispace. The launch kicked off the company’s second attempt to send one of its Hakuto-R spacecraft to the moon for various experiments, including one that will test algae-based food production.

TODAY’S NUMBER

5

That’s how many days remain until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not be in attendance at Trump’s formal swearing-in, her office said Tuesday, without providing an explanation for her decision. There will also be no pre-inaugural tour of the vice president’s residence for the incoming Vance family, sources told CNN, who noted JD Vance had not received an invitation to the residence from its current occupant, Vice President Kamala Harris.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Rule of law in this country has completely collapsed.”

— South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, sharing a video message after he was arrested today by anti-corruption investigators. Yoon is wanted for questioning in multiple criminal investigations related to his short-lived martial law decree, including over accusations of leading an insurrection — a crime punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Runner shares what it’s like competing in -58˚F weather

Runners in Russia braved frigid temperatures for a 26-mile-long race that claims to be one of the coldest marathons in the world. See the video here.

