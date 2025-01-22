At least 2 students shot at Nashville high school, police say

By Chris Boyette and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — At least two students were wounded Wednesday at Antioch High School in Nashville, when another student allegedly shot them in the school cafeteria, Metro Nashville Police said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat,” the school district said in a statement. “We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible.”

The shooter then shot himself after the incident, police said.

No details were immediately available on the conditions of the wounded students.

Antioch High School is home to approximately 2,000 students in grades 9 through 12, according to its website.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is also responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

