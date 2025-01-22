Skip to Content
Residents under mandatory evacuation in northern Los Angeles County in first significant wildfire outbreak since fatal fires

By
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:23 PM

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — Fire crews are battling a swiftly growing blaze dubbed the Hughes Fire burning near Interstate 5 in Castaic, in the northern part of Los Angeles County. Residents in the immediate vicinity of Castaic Lake are under mandatory evacuations, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The fire began at 10:53 a.m. and has burned 500 acres in one hour, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

