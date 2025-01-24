Woman arrested in fatal shooting of Border Patrol agent in Vermont

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol agent earlier this week on a highway in Vermont close to the US-Canadian border, the FBI office in Albany said Friday.

Teresa Youngblut, a 21-year-old Washington state resident, was charged with assault on a federal law enforcement officer, the FBI said.

US Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, was shot Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, and later died of his injuries, the Vermont State Police and the FBI said. Coventry is about 13 miles south of the Canadian border.

Maland was assigned to CBP’s Swanton Sector, which covers parts of Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson previously told CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

