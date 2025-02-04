Police searching for person of interest in shooting at an Ohio warehouse facility that killed at least 1 person and injured 5

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities early Wednesday morning are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at a warehouse facility in New Albany, Ohio, on Tuesday that left at least one person dead and five others injured, police said.

The shooting, first reported to authorities shortly before 11 p.m., occurred at the KDC/One cosmetics facility on Smith’s Mill Road, according to the City of New Albany.

KDC/One manufactures beauty, personal care and home care products, according to its website.

Police believe they know a location of who they call a “person of interest” and are working to take them into custody, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said in a news briefing early Wednesday.

The shooting appears to have been targeted and there is no reason to believe there’s a further threat, Jones said, adding authorities are working on determining a motive. The chief declined to say whether the person of interest is an employee at the facility.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and the person who died was inside the building, Jones said, noting the investigation was still fluid.

At least five people have been transported to area hospitals, police have said. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Around 150 employees were evacuated from the building and are speaking with police, Jones said.

New Albany is located roughly 15 miles northeast of Columbus.

CNN’s Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

