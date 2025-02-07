5 things to know for Feb. 7: USAID, Missing plane, Artificial intelligence, California wildfires, Ukraine

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its January jobs report today, which is expected to show solid job gains at the start of the year. But the steady labor market now appears to be approaching some obstacles in the road, with a pullback in hiring, a high interest rate environment and a cadre of sweeping policy actions from the White House.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. USAID

Around 10,000 employees of the US Agency for International Development are the targets of President Donald Trump’s job cuts today. Multiple sources tell CNN that nearly all but around 300 USAID personnel deemed essential are expected to be fired, furloughed or put on leave in the coming hours. USAID is charged with delivering humanitarian assistance overseas, but critics say its programs are wasteful and promote a liberal agenda. The Trump administration says dismantling the agency is grounded in efforts to save government money, though some experts have warned that freezing its funds will intensify global humanitarian crises.

2. Missing plane

A Cessna plane with 10 people on board disappeared during a flight in Alaska, according to local and state officials. The small aircraft, operated by Bering Air, was en route Thursday evening from Unalakleet to Nome, both cities in western Alaska separated by the Norton Sound inlet. Flight tracking data shows the plane was about 12 miles offshore when its position was lost, the Coast Guard said. The search for the plane comes as US air safety investigators continue to probe two deadly incidents in recent weeks, including a midair collision between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington, DC, killing 67 people, and the crash of a medevac jet in Philadelphia that killed 7 people.

3. Artificial intelligence

A pair of US lawmakers are seeking to ban government workers from using Chinese startup DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence chatbot on official devices. Reps. Darin LaHood, a Republican from Illinois, and Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, are set to propose the legislation today, citing national security concerns. Just weeks ago, DeepSeek shocked Silicon Valley and Wall Street by releasing an advanced AI model, called R1, with the same capabilities as top American models, despite being cheaper to train and requiring less electricity. The model has fueled concerns that the US could fall behind China in the global AI race.

4. California wildfires

California utility company Southern California Edison said its equipment “may be associated with” the ignition of the Hurst Fire, which burned alongside the Eaton and Palisades fires during last month’s firestorms in Los Angeles. The admission came amid a required filing with the state’s utility regulators. The Hurst fire burned for eight days before being fully contained, but it did not destroy any structures or lead to any deaths. In a second filing, the utility also addressed videos of the deadly Eaton Fire’s early stages, suggesting a possible link to SoCal’s equipment. The company said it is still working to determine potential causes of the ignition, including if its equipment could be related to the cause of the fire that destroyed over 9,000 structures and killed 17 people in Altadena.

5. Ukraine

Ukraine’s air force got a boost in its war effort against Russia on Thursday with the arrival of Mirage fighter jets from France, along with US-made F-16s from the Netherlands. French President Emmanuel Macron had promised the jets to Ukraine last summer. “The Ukrainian sky is becoming more secure!” Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a statement. The new fighters are expected to improve Ukraine’s ability to provide air cover for troops, attack ground targets, take on enemy planes and intercept missiles. The latter role could be vital as Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, often sending dozens in one night.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How New Orleans is prepping to keep the Super Bowl safe

K9s, snipers and armored vehicles are part of the security plan for the Super Bowl this Sunday. See what steps law enforcement is taking to beef up security at the big game.

Josh Allen wins his first NFL MVP award

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday, beating out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in one of the closest MVP races in years.

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter sentenced in sports betting case

The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in jail after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account.

Over 100 snakes removed from homeowner’s garden in Sydney

A sight like this would rattle the nerves of most homeowners … Read how a snake catcher uncoiled the mystery behind a backyard snake infestation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Pope Francis

The British royals will travel to Italy and the Vatican in April to meet with Pope Francis as the Catholic Church celebrates a special Jubilee year, which takes place every quarter of a century.

QUIZ TIME

Which popular tourist island declared a state of emergency following hundreds of earthquakes in recent days?

A. Bora Bora

B. Tahiti

C. Maui

D. Santorini

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 78% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

8,000

That’s roughly how many people in the US have been arrested by federal immigration authorities since President Trump’s inauguration on January 20. This comes as the White House is pressuring Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pick up the pace of migrant detentions and deportations.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“If you want peace, you have to dismantle the business.”

— Colombian President Gustavo Petro, saying he believes the global cocaine industry could be “easily dismantled” if the drug was legalized worldwide. In his controversial remarks, Petro added that “cocaine is no worse than whiskey” and suggested the drug should be sold like alcohol to combat trafficking.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Watch this CNN reporter try a waterfall meditation ritual in Japan

CNN’s Will Ripley tried the ancient Buddhist ritual “takigyo,” or waterfall meditation, in the Ise-Shima National Park. See the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.