At least one dead and several injured after a private jet crashed into another upon arrival in Arizona

By Amanda Jackson, Sharif Paget and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person is dead and several injured after a midsized business jet crashed into another jet as it arrived at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon.

One person died and four were hurt, Scottsdale Fire Department Captain David Folio said. Two were taken to local trauma centers while one was treated later and one refused treatment.

The Learjet 35A aircraft arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and collided with a parked Gulfstream G200 jet, Scottsdale Airport public information officer Kelli Kuester said at a Monday news conference.

“It appears that the left main gear failed upon landing resulting in the accident,” said Kuester.

The National Transportation Safety Board is at the scene and leading the investigation into the incident, according to Kuester.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that “a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10. We do not know how many people were on board.”

The FAA has paused flights into the airport, it added.

CNN has reached out to the airport, the FAA, and the NTSB for more information.

