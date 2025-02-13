NYC mayor and Trump border czar meet as feds turn eyes toward sanctuary cities like New York

By Eric Levenson, Gloria Pazmino and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Border czar Tom Homan met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday in a sign of how the Trump administration has its eyes on the country’s biggest city to carry out its immigration enforcement plans.

The focus on the Big Apple is clear from multiple legal moves over the last few days: The Justice Department on Monday ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against Adams so he can better help their immigration crackdown and on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against New York state officials over so-called sanctuary policies that limit the state’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Further, FEMA clawed back more than $80 million intended to help house migrants in NYC – a move that city financial watchdog Brad Lander described as a “highway robbery” of money allocated by Congress more than two years ago.

The Homan and Adams meeting on immigration enforcement Thursday comes as the mayor faces key questions about how closely he works with the Trump administration ahead of a Democratic primary election in June. It was not immediately known what the two men discussed.

Kayla Mamelak, spokesperson for Adams, said Wednesday the city is hoping to “increase collaboration across law enforcement agencies” specifically to target violent gang activity in the city.

“Mayor Adams has also been clear that he wants to work with the new federal administration, not war with them. That work includes meeting with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to discuss going after the violent offenders who are wreaking havoc on our streets,” Mamelak said in a statement. “We will continue to explore all lawful processes to remove violent migrants from our city.”

Adams willing to work with administration

Elected as a Democrat in 2021, Adams entered office as the self-proclaimed “Biden of Brooklyn,” but he began to sharply criticize the former president’s immigration policies amid an influx of new migrants that strained local resources and cost the city billions of dollars. Adams said the cost of the migrant crisis could “destroy” New York, and last year he called for drastic changes to the city’s sanctuary policies.

He has cozied up to Trump in more recent months, and in December met with Homan to discuss coming immigration policies.

As a sanctuary city jurisdiction, New York City has laws on its books preventing the New York City Police Department from cooperating in the enforcement of immigration law except in specific circumstances and some violent crimes.

Proponents of sanctuary city policies have long argued the policies ultimately make cities safer for everyone, including migrant communities who are often vulnerable to crime and fear speaking to law enforcement.

Adams has made it clear he believes the city’s sanctuary laws go too far and has said he is open to increasing cooperation with federal law enforcement. That cooperation would require a change in legislation and support in the City Council, which has been critical of the mayor’s stance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice moved to drop the corruption charges that had been hanging over Adams’ head for months. In a two-page memo Monday, Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove instructed Danielle Sassoon, the acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, to dismiss the charges, saying the case has “unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to … illegal immigration and violent crime.”

On Tuesday, the mayor praised the DOJ’s decision to drop the corruption case against him, saying he never broke the law or traded power for personal benefit.

Sassoon resigned from her position in a letter to the attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter.

DOJ sues over state’s Green Light Law

The DOJ lawsuit specifically targets the Green Light Law, also known as the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, which was passed into law in 2019. The law allows some undocumented migrants to obtain driver’s licenses and prevents immigration enforcement agencies from accessing the state’s motor vehicle information database.

More than 15 states and Washington, DC allow undocumented people to obtain driver’s licenses, according to United We Dream, a nonprofit immigration advocacy group.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday the Trump administration has filed the suit against Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and other state officials.

“This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens and Angel Moms,” Bondi said at a news conference Wednesday in Washington, DC, referring to the mothers of people who are killed by undocumented immigrants.

“If you don’t comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable,” Bondi said. “We did it to Illinois, strike one. Strike two is New York, and if you are a state not complying with federal law, you’re next.”

The 16-page complaint filed in the Northern District of New York says the Green Light Law obstructs federal immigration enforcement by restricting the sharing of records with federal immigration agencies; the government argues that is a violation of the Supremacy Clause in the US Constitution, which says federal law takes precedence over state laws and constitutions.

In filing the suit, the Department of Justice is seeking a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction to prevent New York officials from enforcing the law. Additionally, the department is asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional.

“By intent and design, the Green Light Law is a frontal assault on the federal immigration laws, and the federal authorities that administer them,” the complaint reads. “More than that, the Law has had dangerous consequences—precisely because it has worked as intended.”

In December, Kenneth Genalo, then the head of the New York City ICE field office and now the acting deputy director of ICE, told CNN the Green Light law had restricted its ability to run license plates.

“During our investigations, during surveillance, if we come across individuals that we’re targeting that someone’s in a vehicle, we are unable to ascertain who the vehicle belongs to, because they removed our ability to get that information from New York DMV,” he said.

State officials pushed back on the suit and defended the constitutionality of the law.

In a statement, Hochul noted the Green Light Law has stood up to previous legal challenges and said the law does in fact allow officers to access information, as long as they have a warrant.

“Here are the facts: our current laws allow federal immigration officials to access any DMV database with a judicial warrant,” Hochul said in a statement. “That’s a common-sense approach that most New Yorkers support. But there’s no way I’m letting federal agents, or Elon Musk’s shadowy DOGE operation, get unfettered access to the personal data of any New Yorker in the DMV system like 16-year-old kids learning to drive and other vulnerable people.”

James said she planned to fight the suit in a statement Wednesday evening.

“Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe,” she said. “I am prepared to defend our laws, just as I always have.”

Hochul had been set to meet with Trump on Thursday but postponed the meeting hours after Bondi announced the lawsuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Kara Scannell and Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.