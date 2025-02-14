Alan Greenspan Fast Facts
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.
Personal
Birth date: March 6, 1926
Birth place: New York, New York
Birth name: Alan Greenspan
Father: Herbert Greenspan, stockbroker
Mother: Rose (Goldsmith) Greenspan
Marriages: Andrea Mitchell (1997-present); Joan Mitchell (1952-1953, annulled)
Education: New York University, B.S., 1948; New York University, M.A., 1950; New York University, Ph.D., 1977
Other Facts
Studied music at Juilliard and toured the country playing tenor sax and clarinet with The Henry Jerome Orchestra.
Was a close friend of writer Ayn Rand.
Timeline
1948-1953 – Works at the National Industrial Conference Board.
1953 – Opens economic consulting firm Townsend-Greenspan & Co. with William Townsend.
1968 – Volunteers for the Richard Nixon presidential campaign.
1974-1977 – Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.
1977-1987 – After Jimmy Carter is inaugurated as president, Greenspan returns to Townsend-Greenspan & Co.
1981-1983 – Chairman of the National Commission on Social Security Reform.
June 2, 1987 – Is nominated to be chairman of the Federal Reserve by President Ronald Reagan.
July 31, 1987 – Townsend-Greenspan & Co. formally closes.
August 11, 1987 – Is sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve.
September 26, 2002 – Receives the honorary title Knight of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II.
November 9, 2005 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.
January 31, 2006 – Retires as Federal Reserve chairman.
2006 – Opens the consulting firm Greenspan Associates.
September 17, 2007 – Greenspan’s book, “The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World,” is published.
October 22, 2013 – Greenspan’s book, “The Map and the Territory: Risk, Human Nature, and the Future of Forecasting,” is published.
October 2018 – “Capitalism in America: A History,” a book written by Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge, is published.
