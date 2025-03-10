Department of Education investigating 60 colleges and universities over antisemitism claims

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights on Monday sent letters to 60 colleges and universities it says are under investigation for Title VI violations “relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination,” warning them of possible consequences if they don’t provide adequate protections for Jewish students.

Some of the country’s most prestigious institutions, including Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University, are on the list. Six of the eight Ivy League universities received letters, including Columbia University and Harvard University.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

McMahon pointed to the “enormous” amount of taxpayer-funded investments the schools receive and said “that support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The announcement comes days after the Trump administration announced the cancellation of $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia, citing what it described as the school’s failure to quash antisemitism on campus.

It’s unclear how long many of the institutions have been under investigation, but the Office for Civil Rights on Friday directed its personnel to prioritize addressing a “backlog” of complaints alleging antisemitic violence and harassment.

