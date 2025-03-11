The last known hours of Sudiksha Konanki: A timeline of events
By Rafael Romo, Jessica Hasbun and Rebekah Riess, CNN
(CNN) — The search for 20-year-old college student Sudiksha Konanki, who went missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic last week, continues. Here is a timeline of developments that, according to officials, occurred before, during and after her disappearance.
- Tuesday, March 3: Konanki arrived in the Dominican Republic with five other female students from the University of Pittsburgh, according to the sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, where her family lives.
- Early Thursday, March 6: Konanki was seen on surveillance footage drinking with five women and two men in the Riu República Hotel lobby in Punta Cana, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.
- 4:15 a.m. Thursday, March 6: Konanki was last seen on surveillance camera with seven other people entering the beach at the Riu República Hotel, police said.
- Around 4:55 a.m. Thursday, March 6: Surveillance cameras captured five women and one man leaving the beach, two sources close to the investigation told CNN. Konanki appears to have stayed behind with a man in his 20s – a man investigators believe was the last person to see her – according to the law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.
- 8:55 a.m. Thursday, March 6: Surveillance video shows the man in his 20s leaving the beach area, two sources close to the investigation said.
- Around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 6: The five college friends who travelled with Konanki to the Dominican Republic reported her missing, the Riu hotel chain said in a Spanish-language statement.
- 5:43 p.m. Thursday, March 6: Konanki’s father filed a missing person report with the Loudoun County sheriff’s office, after which the office engaged with the US State Department and federal law enforcement to reach out to the Dominican Republic National Police.
- Monday, March 10: The Dominican Republic National Police said in a post on X that they were re-interviewing people who had been with Konanki and employees of the hotel where they were staying, and are working on an “exhaustive analysis” of surveillance footage.
