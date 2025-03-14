Amid bursts of resistance, Trump administration squeezes colleges over pro-Palestinian protests as activist remains detained

By Chelsea Bailey, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is tightening its grip on efforts to quash pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses, even as a protest over the detention of activist Mahmoud Khalil flared at the president’s New York City residence and resistance efforts continue in the courts and beyond.

Khalil, a Palestinian refugee﻿ whose green card was revoked over his involvement with demonstrations last spring at Columbia University, remains in ICE custody in Louisiana. A federal judge has set a midday Friday deadline for Trump administration lawyers and Khalil’s attorneys to outline the next steps in his case.

Trump boasted this week on social media his administration had “proudly apprehended” Khalil, adding those who “support terrorism … are not welcome here.”

But the government’s case has “no basis in law,” Khalil’s lawyer told CNN on Friday.

“They kidnapped this man, this young student, father-to-be … based on an accusation that he has the wrong political ideas, and he has expressed them,” Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told Sara Sidner.

“It’s an attempt to bully the universities into submission. It’s an attempt to bully and intimidate students from speaking out, faculty from speaking out, into being quiet and going with the administration’s program.”

Columbia faces new federal ultimatum

Still, protests are expected to continue Friday at Columbia University in New York City, even as students reel from the presence of federal agents on campus. The university’s interim president was “heartbroken” to announce Department of Homeland Security agents had served two warrants to search two student rooms, she said late Thursday.

“No one was arrested or detained. No items were removed, and no further action was taken,” Katrina Armstrong said in an email that also acknowledged “the immense stress our community is under.”

“Columbia continues to make every effort to ensure that our campus, students, faculty, and staff are safe,” she said. “Columbia is committed to upholding the law, and we expect city, state, and federal agencies to do the same.”

The search of students’ rooms followed the Trump administration’s threat a week ago to pull $400 million in grants and contracts from the university over its handling of antisemitism on campus. The Department of Education and other federal agencies sent a joint letter Thursday to Columbia administrators outlining preconditions for “formal negotiations regarding Columbia University’s continued financial relationship with the United States government.”

The actions include adopting the administration’s definition of “antisemitism,” reforming the university’s admissions process and eliminating the University Judicial Board, which handles disciplinary actions against those who violate the university’s code of conduct, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

Columbia was given a week to comply with Trump administration demands.

The Ivy League school announced Thursday it has expelled, suspended or temporarily revoked the degrees of students who during April pro-Palestinian demonstrations barricaded themselves in Hamilton Hall.

The latest developments at Columbia come mere days after the Department of Homeland Security said it was working to identify students involved in similar protests across dozens of US colleges. Trump in January signed an executive order promising to “combat antisemitism” on college campuses by potentially revoking visas and directing universities to “monitor” and “report” on international students and staff.

Khalil was arrested Saturday “in support of Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism,” the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed.

Jewish protesters swarm Trump Tower

But not all Jewish Americans are happy with the administration’s actions. Nearly a hundred people were arrested Thursday after storming Trump Tower in Manhattan to demand the release of Khalil and speak out against his detention.

The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, saw demonstrators wearing shirts that read, “Not in Our Name,” and unfurling banners that read, “Jews Say Do Not Comply.”

The demonstration was timed to mark the Jewish holiday Purim, which honors Queen Esther, “who used her voice to speak out and demand that the king not commit genocide,” said an organizer who livestreamed the event.

“We know our history and we are here to say, ‘Never again,’” Jewish Voice for Peace spokesperson Sonya Meyerson-Knox later told CNN of the protest.

“I am here in adherence to what my ancestors taught me because I have been taught what happens when authoritarian regimes start scapegoating people,” Meyerson-Knox said. “And I know that if we don’t speak up today, we will not be able to speak up.”

CNN’s Karina Tsui, Elizabeth Hartfield, Gloria Pazmino, Jeff Winter and Omar Jimenez contributed to this report.

