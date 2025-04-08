Skip to Content
CNN - National

A town left behind, saying goodbye to tattoos, mental trick helps you sleep: Catch up on the day’s stories

By
Published 2:25 PM

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Town left behind: Point Roberts, a 4.9-square-mile peninsula in Washington state, is part of the US but only accessible by land through Canada. Residents there say they’re feeling the tensions from growing anti-American sentiment.

2️⃣ Reclaiming their skin: Tattoos aren’t forever anymore, thanks to laser technology and easier access to technicians trained to remove them. But they can take years — and thousands of dollars — to fade. We spoke to several people saying goodbye to their ink.

3️⃣ Cognitive shuffling: This mental trick can help you quiet those racing thoughts and fall asleep faster. The technique involves coming up with a random, impersonal word and then brainstorming for just a few seconds at a time. Experts explain how it works.

4️⃣ AI scanners: Applying for a new job? The hiring manager or human resources representative might not be the first to review your resume. It could be a tool powered by artificial intelligence. Here’s what job hunters should know.

5️⃣ Making a Michelangelo: Most of the Renaissance master’s sculptures can’t travel for shows, so an art studio made meticulous 3D-printed and cast reproductions for a new exhibition. The curator called it “a bit of an experiment.”

Watch this

💥 Fiery rescue: Police in Christopher, Illinois, pulled a firefighter from the rubble after a house exploded. The home was destroyed, but the firefighter only suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt, authorities said.

Top headlines

• Supreme Court backs Trump for now on fired probationary federal employees
Rescuers race to reach people trapped after nightclub roof collapses in Dominican Republic, killing at least 49
Johnson under fierce pressure to deliver budget vote amid market turmoil

70%

🧑‍⚖️ That’s how many Americans oppose impeaching federal judges who have slowed down President Donald Trump’s agenda, according to a recent poll.

Check this out

🏔️ Then and now: A photographer ventured deep into the Arctic Circle — midway between Norway and the North Pole — to capture images recreating archived pictures taken from the same locations more than 100 years ago.

Quotable

💸 Money worries: People across the US and the world weighed in on how Trump’s tariffs have changed their spending, savings habits and other aspects of their lives.

Quiz time

🇨🇳 Speaking of tariffs, levies on Chinese imports are about to rise by how much, according to the White House?
﻿A. 25%
B. 50%
C. 79%
D. 104%
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🌵 Tall task: It’s hard to make the desert “green,” but a startup thinks it’s found a way to do so while turning a profit too. HyveGeo uses agricultural waste and algae to boost plant growth for tree planting projects and food production. Plus by growing algae, the company says it can remove climate-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in the process.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Tariffs on China are set to rise to at least 104% on Wednesday, the White House said.
