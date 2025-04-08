Law enforcement investigating damage to Tesla charging station in Washington state

By Graham Hurley, CNN

(CNN) — Police and the FBI are investigating after a Tesla charging station was damaged in Lacey, Washington early Tuesday morning.

“This morning at 1:34, officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief after receiving multiple calls reporting a loud noise in the area,” the Lacey Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived to discover a Tesla charging station had been damaged, police said. Lacey Police Department detectives are working with federal partners to investigate the incident.

Malicious mischief can be a felony charge depending on the amount of monetary damage caused, according to Washington state law.

The FBI is aware of the incident and is working with its partners to determine what happened, the agency said in a statement.

Tesla vehicles, showrooms and charging stations across the country have been vandalized in recent months as Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces public backlash in relation to his position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency and his role in slashing government staffing and budgets.

The FBI launched a task force in March to crack down on violent Tesla attacks.

Lacey is about 60 miles south of Seattle, where 22 Tesla vehicles have been vandalized this year as of March 30, the Seattle Police Department told CNN on Tuesday.

Last month in Las Vegas, a suspect shot at Tesla cars at a repair shop and ignited two of them with Molotov cocktails, police said.

In a statement on its @TeslaCharging X account, the company said it’s on site with the Lacey Police Department and FBI to review camera footage of the incident. It’s also working with Puget Sound Energy to get the charging station back online as soon as possible, according to the post on X.

