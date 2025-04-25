NTSB on scene of crash that killed famed pilot days before he was to perform at airshow

By Pete Muntean, CNN

Washington (CNN) — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is now on the scene of the crash that killed famed pilot Rob Holland Thursday at Langley Air Force base, where he was set to perform this weekend in the Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow.

His custom MXS-RH aerobatic aircraft was coming in for a landing around 11:50 a.m. when it was involved in the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Only Holland was on board.

An update posted by the FAA Friday said the crash in Hampton, Virginia occurred “under unknown circumstances” on the base’s nearly two-mile-long runway.

NTSB spokesperson Sarah Sulick said the agency, along with the United States Air Force, is expected to update journalists sometime Friday afternoon. It is likely to be the only public briefing on the crash prior to the release of a preliminary report in roughly 30 days.

Holland’s death has stunned the aviation world. He was the reigning U.S. National Aerobatic Champion, a title he won 13 consecutive times, in the challenging sport of competitive aerobatic flying. Known for his exacting and innovative style, Holland often wowed air show audiences throughout North America with maneuvers he invented himself.

“The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and DOD,” a post said on Holland’s company’s Facebook page, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Defense.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” the statement said. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

The single seat aerobatic plane was built to Holland’s specifications out of carbon fiber and capable of 16Gs plus rolls at 500 degrees per second, according to his website. He had spent more than two decades as a full-time airshow pilot.

The Experimental Aircraft Association, which hosts the annual Oshkosh, Wisconsin air show where Holland was often a featured performer, called Holland “a trailblazer whose passion and innovation redefined the art of aerobatic flight” whose “contributions to aviation were unparalleled.”

“The world lost an extraordinary pilot, an incredible person, and a true hero who inspired countless lives,” the association posted. “With over 15,000 flight hours across more than 180 aircraft types, Rob’s skill was matched only by his boundless enthusiasm for flight.”

