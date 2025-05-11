4 dead, hundreds displaced by Milwaukee apartment building fire

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — Four people are dead and four are critically injured after a fire broke out at a multistory apartment building in Milwaukee’s Concordia neighborhood Sunday morning, CNN affiliates report.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said dozens of people were hurt after the fire broke out before 8 a.m., CNN affiliate WISN reported. Around 30 fire trucks attended the five-alarm blaze.

Medics were seen performing CPR outside the building and some residents were carried to ambulances on stretchers, according to WISN.

Firefighters entered the building and used ladders to rescue 30 people, CNN affiliate WTMJ said.

Both affiliates quoted crews as saying the building did not have a working sprinkler system but did not require one, as it was built before 1974, WTMJ reported.

Residents described seeing people leaping out windows and off balconies to CNN affiliate WDJT. Hundreds of people are left displaced after the fire, it said. The Red Cross is assisting residents.

