See where abortions are banned and legal — and where it’s still in limbo

(CNN) — Following the US Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, 19 US states have banned or limited access to the procedure.

States where abortion is limited report higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as greater economic insecurity.

In March, the Justice Department dropped a Biden-era lawsuit against Idaho that sought to protect abortion access in emergency situations. Although the move won’t affect emergency abortion access in the state for now, it’s unclear how higher courts will rule as the litigation continues.

Ten states had reproductive rights on the ballot in the November 2024 election. Voters in seven of those states passed measures expanding or protecting abortion access. Proposed protective measures in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota did not pass. Nebraska voters instead approved cementing the state’s current 12-week abortion ban in the state constitution.

CNN is tracking these legal challenges as they make their way through the courts. Here’s where abortion access currently stands in the United States.

