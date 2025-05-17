20 injured after Mexican Navy training ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, source says

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A Mexican Navy training ship struck the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York Saturday night, according to police and the Mexican Navy.

The sailboat hit the bridge around 8:26 p.m. and multiple people are being “aided,” a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

Three people are in critical condition, with 17 other people injured in the incident, a source with knowledge of the crash told CNN.

“During the departure maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc Sailboat in New York, an incident occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge that caused damage to the Training Ship, temporarily preventing the continuation of the training cruise,” the Mexican Navy said in a post in Spanish on X.

“The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the post added.

Video from CNN affiliate WABC shows the vessel stopped at the base of the bridge and a crew on a tugboat responding.

New York emergency officials said they’re responding to an incident at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge. “The situation is developing and details are not confirmed at this time,” NYC Emergency Management said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

