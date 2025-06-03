Family of Colorado attack suspect taken into ICE custody

By Holmes Lybrand, Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The family of the Egyptian national charged with attempted murder after an antisemitic Molotov cocktail attack in Colorado has been taken into ICE custody and are being processed, a DHS official confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

The suspected attacker, Mohamed Soliman, has a wife and five children, according to court filings. It remains unclear what the family members’ US immigration status is and whether the whole family was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

