Family of Colorado attack suspect taken into ICE custody

PHOTO: Mohamed Soliman, the suspect that carried out the Colorado Attack, Photo Date: 06/02/2025
Boulder County Police
By
Updated
today at 11:12 AM
Published 10:54 AM

By Holmes Lybrand, Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The family of the Egyptian national charged with attempted murder after an antisemitic Molotov cocktail attack in Colorado has been taken into ICE custody and are being processed, a DHS official confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

The suspected attacker, Mohamed Soliman, has a wife and five children, according to court filings. It remains unclear what the family members’ US immigration status is and whether the whole family was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

