Former Arkansas police chief who escaped from prison has been recaptured, sheriff’s office says

(CNN) — Grant Hardin, the one-time Arkansas police chief who escaped from prison where he was serving sentences for murder and rape, has been recaptured, according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.

Grant Hardin, 56, had been on the run for more than 10 days. Once the police chief of the small town of Gateway, Arkansas, he was serving a 30-year sentence for murder and two 25-year sentences for two counts of rape when he escaped.

He was captured Friday afternoon, just 1.5 miles west of the prison grounds, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said earlier in the week they believed he may have left the state.

