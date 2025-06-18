Skip to Content
Karen Read’s jury reaches verdict in her retrial for the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend

Karen Read watches jurors enter the courtroom to resume deliberations during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court on June 18 in Dedham
Greg Derr/Pool/The Patriot Ledger/AP via CNN Newsource
Karen Read watches jurors enter the courtroom to resume deliberations during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court on June 18 in Dedham
By Jean Casarez, Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — The jury has reached a verdict in the retrial of Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman accused of drunkenly striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her vehicle and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022.

The verdict, which will be read in court shortly, marks the culmination of a long, divisive case that stretched over two trials. The first ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked on the charges, unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She faces up to life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury deliberated for about 21 hours over four days.

CNN Newsource

