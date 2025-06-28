American Airlines operations returning to normal after widespread computer outage

By Alexandra Skores, Dianne Gallagher, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — American Airlines suffered a widespread outage with its flight information computer system, authorities with two affected airports told CNN.

In a statement to CNN, American Airlines said a “technology issue” was “affecting connectivity” for some of its systems.

“We are working with our partners to fully resolve the issue,” the airline said. “Though we are experiencing delays as a result, we have not canceled any flights at this time.”

A source from one affected airport told CNN the airline had sent messages indicating problems for at least two hours with the system that handles flight bookings, check-in, ticketing and baggage tagging, along with other functions. The source said American sent communications just before 2:45 p.m. ET stating the systems were coming back online and to expect “slight delays as they work towards normal operations.”

Airport officials at Miami International Airport said they were notified about the problem just after 2 p.m. Friday.

“We have been just notified about that. We’re waiting to hear if any sites have been impacted yet,” said Greg Chin, communications director at Miami International Airport.

The full impacts on flights and passengers were not yet clear Friday afternoon.

One passenger in Arizona told CNN he was stuck on an airplane before takeoff. “The flight was supposed to takeoff at 10:22 (a.m. MT), the app now says 11:30 (a.m. MT), but that’s just a place holder. Pilot came on and said that AA’s electronic maintenance system is down and they can’t input whatever work was done on the plane and then accept it so therefore we’re stuck until that system comes back up,” Jason Hass said.

A passenger in Charlotte who was scheduled to leave at 1 p.m., told CNN they were about to take off just before 3 p.m. The passenger, John Noona, told CNN airline officials said the “main system” had gone down. He added he had been stuck on the ground for nearly two hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration, as well as officials at airports in Chicago and Dallas, referred questions to the airline.

More than 40% of American Airlines flights were delayed Friday, and 7% were canceled, according to FlightAware’s flight data tracker. Delayed flights for American’s wholly-owned subsidiary PSA Airlines also topped 40%, and 21% of its flights were canceled.

“We apologize to our customers for their experience,” the airline said in a statement.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Ed Lavandera, Bill Kirkos and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.

