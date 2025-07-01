UPenn to ban transgender athletes from female sports and erase Lia Thomas’ records in federal agreement

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — The University of Pennsylvania will block transgender athletes from female sports teams and erase the records set by swimmer Lia Thomas as part of an agreement with the federal government, the Department of Education said.

The move will erase all records and awards belonging to Thomas, a UPenn graduate, who won the 2022 NCAA championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle. Thomas is a transgender woman.

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation found UPenn violated Title IX by “permitting males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities”

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination at any academic institution that receives federal funding.

“This is a complex issue, and I am pleased that we were able to reach a resolution through the standard OCR process for concluding Title IX investigations,” UPenn President J. Larry Jameson said in a news release Tuesday.

“We will review and update the Penn women’s swimming records set during that season to indicate who would now hold the records under current eligibility guidelines,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

