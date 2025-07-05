Deadly flooding devastates central Texas: Here’s how to help

By Jennifer Johnson, CNN

(CNN) — Torrential rains triggered flash flooding in central Texas Friday, killing more than 40 people, including children.

The Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours. Located on the river is Camp Mystic, a girls summer camp in Kerr County. More than 20 campers are missing.

