At least 30 hurt after vehicle strikes crowd outside Los Angeles nightclub. The driver was then shot by bystander, police say

(CNN) — At least 30 people were injured – seven of them critically – when a vehicle drove into a crowd waiting in line outside an East Hollywood nightclub early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found a vehicle had driven through a large number of people in front of The Vermont Hollywood music venue.

“They drove through a taco stand, through the valet podium, and then through the crowd of people that were waiting to go inside,” said Capt. Adam VanGerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” VanGerpen said.

Once the car came to a stop, the driver of the vehicle was pulled out and physically assaulted by bystanders, according to Jeff Lee, public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. During the altercation, one of the bystanders shot the driver, Lee said.

The driver was then transported to a hospital in police custody, a law enforcement official briefed on the situation told CNN.

Police believe the driver was intoxicated, the official said.

There is no indication beyond the impaired state of the driver that there was any other criminal intent or connection to terrorism, the official said.

Seven victims were transported in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 10 in fair condition, the LAFD said. Seven patients refused transport after being assessed on scene, according to the department.

Patients with broken bones and soft tissue injuries were transported to the appropriate trauma centers and surrounding hospitals, VanGerpen said, noting that one victim also had a gunshot wound.

Los Angeles police officers were initially dispatched to the scene on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a vehicle had driven into the crowd “for reasons unknown,” with the driver being assaulted by bystanders, according to police.

Once first responders were able to access the driver, they provided medical treatment and discovered the gunshot wound, according to police.

“One of our paramedics … when they started doing their secondary assessment of the patient, they identified a gunshot,” VanGerpen said.

The driver was transported in unknown condition, police said.

The male shooting suspect, wearing a blue jersey, fled, according to the LAPD. Police believe a silver revolver was used in the shooting. “We consider him armed and dangerous right now,” Lee said.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Saturday morning. “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives. “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway.”

Video of the incident showed multiple injured people on the street and sidewalk being treated for their injuries. Some were seen being taken away on stretchers as police cordoned off the area.

“People were helping each other out,” VanGerpen said. “People were waiting to go inside there (the nightclub), they’re ordering tacos, so they’re seeing people that they don’t even know are injured. They’re stepping in to help them out.”

The fire department coordinated patient triage and transport from the incident that happened around 2 a.m. local time. The department said 124 fire personnel assisted at the scene.

