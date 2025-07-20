Alaska Airlines lifts ground stop after IT outage affects operations

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Alaska Airlines said its operations have resumed after a temporary ground stop was issued on all its flights and those of a regional subsidiary Horizon Air due to an IT outage affecting its operations, the company said Sunday evening.

Alaska Airlines said that around 11 p.m. ET it experienced an “IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights.”

Horizon Air is the Alaska Air Group’s subsidiary serving mainly the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website said late Sunday the request to ground all Alaska Airlines mainline flights was made around 10:52 p.m. ET.

As of 2 a.m. ET Monday, “the ground stop has been lifted, and our operations have resumed,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

Alaska Airlines did not detail cause of the IT outage, but warned of delays and advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal,” the airline said in its statement. “We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience.”

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that restricts certain planes from taking off and requires them to remain on the ground, according to the FAA, causing potential travel disruptions and delays.

