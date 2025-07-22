Man indicted for allegedly making improvised explosive devices and placing them on Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan rooftops

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A 55-year-old man was indicted Tuesday after authorities say he created and placed at least seven improvised explosive devices in different areas of New York City, including subway track on the Williamsburg Bridge and on Manhattan residential apartment building rooftops, according to an indictment announced Tuesday.

Michael Gann, who lives in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan, ordered precursor chemicals, which can be combined to create an explosive mixture, online and formulated the seven IEDs, the indictment says.

Gann is charged with one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, one count of transportation of explosive materials and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices.

CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Gann but they didn’t immediately respond.

“Michael Gann allegedly produced multiple improvised explosive devices intended for use in Manhattan,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said in a statement. “Due to the successful partnership of law enforcement agencies in New York, Gann was swiftly brought to justice before he could harm innocent civilians shortly after his dangerous actions became known.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.