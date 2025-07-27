Start your week smart: NASA’s future, Starvation in Gaza, Stabbing incident, Extreme heat risk, Swimming showdown

By Andrew Torgan, Daniel Wine, CNN

If you’ve been suffering through the high temperatures that have scorched much of the country this summer, you know the toll it can take on your body, leaving you dizzy, dehydrated and, in some severe cases, at risk of death. But there’s another lesser-known impact of extreme heat — and it might surprise you.

Sunday spotlight

🔦 Few US government agencies have navigated as much turmoil in recent months as NASA.

With the impending loss of thousands of jobs looming, this week saw the release of a scathing letter from nearly 300 current and former NASA employees and the abrupt resignation of the director of the Goddard Space Flight Center.

1️⃣ ‘Voyager Declaration’

Scientists and agency workers criticized budget cuts, grant cancellations and a “culture of organizational silence.” They also raised concerns about suggested changes to a system of safety checks and balances.

2️⃣ Leadership shake-up

President Donald Trump appointed US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator to replace Janet Petro, a longtime agency employee. That came after the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA was rescinded.

3️⃣ ‘Absolute sh*tshow’

Some scientists are criticizing the agency as the Trump administration tries to dismantle the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, one of the country’s top climate labs. Employees are working remotely after their New York City office was shut down.

4️⃣ Mission gone wrong

Back in March, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after gaining international attention as their short trip to space stretched into a saga lasting more than nine months. It’s an example of how quickly things can go sideways. Meanwhile, leaks have plagued the International Space Station.

📸 In photos: Astronaut Don Pettit captures unique views of the cosmos. Take a look.

5️⃣ Space tourism

Blue Origin took a star-studded all-female crew — including singer Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King — to the “edge of space” and back. The mission had its critics, but is this the future of spaceflight?

Top headlines

The week ahead

Monday

Looking for a way to beat the summer heat? July 28 is National Water Park Day, so grab your swimsuits and hit the water slide or tube down a lazy river!

Tuesday

The International Monetary Fund will release its July 2025 World Economic Outlook Update. This publication provides analyses and projections of the global economy. In an update in April, the IMF said forecasts for global growth had been revised markedly down compared with its January update, reflecting effective tariff rates at levels not seen in a century.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is set to conclude its fifth interest rate meeting since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, with policymakers expected to hold rates steady once again. The decision is likely to draw sharp criticism from Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with Fed Chair Jerome Powell over the bank’s refusal to cut rates. Tension between the two was evident last week during a tour of the Fed’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation, a project the Trump administration has used to intensify pressure on Powell. 📹 Watch this awkward exchange between Powell and the president.

The National Transportation Safety Board will begin a three-day public hearing to investigate the January 29 mid-air collision between a regional jet and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, DC, that killed 67 people.

Friday

President Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs are set to go into effect on August 1 after a 90-day delay, impacting multiple countries, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union. If Trump’s proposed duties of 30% do kick in, Americans could wind up paying more for everything from produce to medical equipment, electronics and alcohol.

It’s also the day we get the monthly jobs report for July.

Listen in

🎧 From counterculture … to conservative?

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Rind speaks to science journalist Jane C. Hu about why Republicans are increasingly open to the purported healing properties of psychedelics. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Sports + entertainment

👀 At a glance

The Tour de France, which began on July 5, wraps up today in Paris. After more than 2,000 miles of racing, riders will make their way down the Champs-Élysées to the finish line. (TK look for a London write)

The World Aquatics Championships kick off today in Singapore, and all eyes will be on the high-stakes showdown between swimming legend Katie Ledecky and Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh. Ledecky, 28, boasts nine Olympic golds and 21 world titles, while 18-year-old McIntosh arrives with four Olympic medals and three world records set just last month. 📹 Hear how Ledecky is preparing to face her fiercest challenger yet.

And the World Dog Surfing Championships are Saturday at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, California.

🍿 In theaters

What began as the short-lived TV comedy series “Police Squad!” in the early 1980s got a second life as “The Naked Gun” series of movies starring Leslie Nielsen and George Kennedy. Now, more than 30 years after 1994’s “The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult,” a reboot starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson arrives on the big screen this Friday. Will it be riddled with moronic jokes, toilet humor and sight gags, just like its predecessors? Let’s hope so!

Quiz time

Play me off…

🎶 ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’

Heavy metal icon and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne passed away last week at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Prince of Darkness. (Click here to view)

