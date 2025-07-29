5 things to know for July 29: Mass shootings, Extreme weather, SNAP lawsuit, Planned Parenthood, Ghislaine Maxwell

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Darren Beattie, who was fired as a speechwriter during President Donald Trump’s first term after CNN revealed that he spoke at a conference attended by White nationalists, will now serve as the acting president of the US Institute of Peace, a senior State Department official said.

1️⃣ Mass shootings

There are still five months left in the year, yet according to the Gun Violence Archive, the US has already endured more than 250 mass shootings. On Monday morning, a gunman opened fire in the valet area of a resort and casino in Reno, Nevada, leaving three people dead and several others wounded. The suspect then fled through the parking lot, where he fired on an innocent bystander, a resort security guard and the police. He was taken into custody and brought to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Later in the day, a second mass shooting occurred in midtown Manhattan. During rush hour, a gunman shot five people, killing four of them, inside a Park Avenue skyscraper that houses numerous corporate offices, including the NFL. The shooter was later found in a stairwell on the 33rd floor, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

2️⃣ Extreme weather

A dangerous line of storms roared across the northern Plains and upper Midwest overnight, unleashing large hail and wind gusts over 90 mph. Several tornadoes were also reported in parts of rural South Dakota and Iowa, the National Weather Service said. The thunderstorm complex weakened before it could meet the distance criteria to be classified as a derecho, but the end result was the same: damage to homes and businesses, hundreds of trees down and more than 250,000 customers without power. The severe storm threat has lessened to a Level 2 of 5 risk today as the system shifts south and east into the central Plains and Great Lakes. The Weather Prediction Center has also identified a Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rain across the region.

3️⃣ SNAP lawsuit

Twenty states are suing the Trump administration, alleging that the Department of Agriculture is improperly attempting to gather sensitive personal information about the low-income families who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries. “This unprecedented demand that states turn over SNAP data violates all kinds of state and federal privacy laws and further breaks the trust between the federal government and the people it serves,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. When announcing the effort in May, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the government needs access to information about the people who use food stamps because SNAP “has been on autopilot, with no USDA insight into real-time data.”

4️⃣ Planned Parenthood

In a new preliminary injunction issued Monday, a federal judge has blocked the nationwide enforcement of a provision in President Trump’s sweeping domestic policy law that would defund Planned Parenthood’s healthcare services. The measure, which he signed on July 4, bars Medicaid users from coverage with a health care provider that also provides abortion services. Last week, US District Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the administration couldn’t enforce the funding ban against some Planned Parenthood organizations, but now she has widened the block. “Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable. In particular, restricting Members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs,” Talwani wrote in her ruling.

5️⃣ Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for carrying out a yearslong scheme with her confidante Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls, is urging the Supreme Court to take up her pending appeal and overturn her sex-trafficking conviction in a new brief to the court. Her attorneys claim she was covered by an agreement Epstein made with federal authorities that shielded her from prosecution. The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Maxwell, finding that the agreement made with prosecutors in Florida did not bind the authorities in New York. This latest request comes amid a political firestorm over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. Although Maxwell recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for questioning, those talks were not mentioned in the Supreme Court filing. House Oversight Chair James Comer has also subpoenaed Maxwell for a deposition.

Breakfast browse

Texas man pleads guilty to stalking Caitlin Clark

The 55-year-old man told police he was in “an imaginary relationship” with the WNBA star.

Luminous star may have a hidden companion

Using an instrument on the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, astronomers have observed a “Betelbuddy.”

It’s GWAR’s 40th anniversary

The shock rockers are celebrating with new music, a comic book, a tour and an art gallery exhibition.

Jean Smart has fun fan encounter

The “Hacks” star was greeting admirers outside the theater where her Broadway show “Call Me Izzy” is playing when one fan made an intriguing request.

TikTok made this “diet food” popular

In memoriam

Hall of Fame baseball player Ryne Sandberg dies at 65

The longtime Chicago Cubs second baseman was a 10-time All-Star during a 16-year playing career that was highlighted by winning the National League MVP award in 1984.

Big number

635,000

That’s how many accounts Meta has removed from Instagram that were leaving sexualized comments, leaving sexualized comments, requesting sexual images from adult-run accounts of kids under 13 or linking to those accounts.

Quotable

“This idea that litigants, and most especially here I’m talking about government officials, needn’t obey the dictates of courts. Needn’t obey court orders. And you know that just is not the way our system works, not the way rule of law in this country works.”

— Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan, on what she called one of the major challenges facing the federal judiciary today.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ What’s the secret to longevity?

A 109-year-old woman reveals what has kept her alive for so long.

