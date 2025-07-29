3 dead and several injured in an early-morning shooting outside a Reno casino

By Elizabeth Wolfe, John Miller, Sara Smart, CNN

A gunman opened fire early Monday morning outside a resort and casino in Reno, Nevada, leaving three people dead and several injured as guests were startled by a spray of gunfire that could be heard from their rooms, according to police.

Reno police shot a suspect, who was taken into custody and sent to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, according to the police chief in the neighboring city of Sparks.

A motive in the shooting outside Grand Sierra Resort isn’t yet known, and there is no known connection between the suspect and the victims, said Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth, whose department is leading the investigation.

In total, six victims were shot, three fatally, according to Crawforth. Two were in critical condition in a hospital, and one person was released as of Monday afternoon, he said. The names of the suspect and victims were not immediately released.

The suspect was seen pacing the parking lot of the resort – located less than 3 miles east of downtown Reno – for about 45 minutes before the shooting, a law enforcement official briefed on the incident told CNN.

At some point, the gunman walked into the resort’s valet area and began shooting, according to Crawforth. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

“Once at valet, the suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at a group of victims,” Crawforth said. “The suspect’s firearm malfunctioned. However, he was able to make it operable. Once operable, the suspect fired multiple times at the group of victims at valet.”

Five people were shot in the valet area, one of whom died at the scene, and another of whom was declared dead at a hospital, Sparks police said.

After the gunfire in the valet area, the suspect, who had multiple magazines of ammunition, turned and fled through the parking lot, where a resort security guard confronted him, the police chief said. The suspect shot at the security officer, who returned fire.

As the suspect fled, he shot at a person who was driving through the parking lot, killing that driver, according to Crawforth.

Reno police received a report of the shooting at 7:25 a.m. and were at the scene within about two minutes, according to Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance.

Officers found the suspect in the parking lot, and he began firing at officers, striking a patrol vehicle, Crawforth, the Sparks police chief, said.

Reno police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, Crawforth said, without specifying how many officers shot him.

“The bravery and rapid response by our officers stopped the suspect’s rampage on innocent victims, which definitely saved lives and prevented additional people from being victimized,” Nance, the Reno police chief, said.

Three other people received minor injuries at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority Director Todd Kerfoot. An officer was also injured, likely from glass shards, Nance said. The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital, Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson told CNN Tuesday.

Because the shooting of the suspect involved Reno officers, Sparks police will lead the investigation of the whole incident, which is the normal protocol, N﻿ance said.

The six officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is also standard policy, Johnson said.

Nance joined Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other emergency response officials in offering condolences for the victims’ families.

“Tragedies like this are horrific for any community to endure, not just for the victims, the first responders and the people who are there, but for everyone who calls our community home,” Nance said. “Violence is not acceptable, especially in our public spaces. Everyone has the right to be safe here.”

There was initially confusion surrounding how many people were injured or possibly killed. Northern Nevada District Health Officer Dr. Chad Kingsley told CNN Monday morning that two people were found dead and three were taken to a hospital. A law enforcement official who had been briefed on the incident told CNN two people were killed and at least two others were injured. Johnson, the Reno police spokesperson, dismissed both tolls as inaccurate.

Guest shaken by ‘unmistakable gunshots’

As the shooting began, resort guest Michael Sisco was about to head outside when he heard “unmistakable gun shots” in “rapid succession,” he told CNN.

“I looked out the window and saw people running,” Sisco said.

He saw one person, who appeared to be shot, stumble and crawl to a nearby car and then laid down on the ground.

After the incident, Sisco heard an announcement over the resort intercom which warned of “an active law enforcement incident outside.” It informed guests, “You are safe inside.”

Guests later received a text from the resort that said, “We currently have a law enforcement situation on property which has been contained. We apologize for any inconvenience as we continue to resolve the situation.”

Photos taken by Sisco show emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, fire truck and police cars, outside the casino following the incident.

The resort entrance was still closed off at 10 a.m. Sisco said, though guests were allowed to leave from a different exit. The entire valet parking area was roped off.

The resort’s leadership is “incredibly grateful for the swift and courageous response by our armed security team, whose immediate actions helped prevent further harm,” the resort said in a release. “We also want to thank the Reno Police Department for their rapid assistance and coordination, which was instrumental in quickly eliminating the threat and protecting lives.”

No resort worker was injured, the business said.

Reno City Council member Devon Reese called the incident “yet another act of senseless gun violence.”

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese said in a social media post.

