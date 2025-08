Four people dead in Montana bar shooting, suspect at large

By Taylor Romine, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Four people are dead after a shooting at a bar in Anaconda, Montana, Friday morning, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said in a Facebook post they are searching for suspect Michael Paul Brown, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. The agency advised the public to stay out of the area and to not approach him. Chase Scheuer, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice also identified Brown as the suspect to CNN. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, is part of the state’s Department of Justice.

The shooting took place at 10:30 a.m. local time at The Owl Bar, and the scene is secure, the Montana DCI said. Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said on X that he is “closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda.”

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke encouraged people in the area to “stay inside and lock their doors.”

The FBI, the Denver office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Granite County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with the investigation.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and Jessica Flynn contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.