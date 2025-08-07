Suspect dead after shooting 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, officials say

By Danny Freeman, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is dead after he shot two Pennsylvania state troopers responding to a call Thursday morning about 45 miles from Scranton, officials said.

The troopers, Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, were airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment and are in stable condition, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The suspect, who has not been named, was shot and killed after he refused to comply with commands, police said.

The encounter happened about 11:17 a.m. local time Thursday, when two troopers responded to an incident near State Route 171 in Thompson Township and were shot at by the male suspect, police said. The responding officers were sent to the hospital as state police and local law enforcement set up a perimeter and approached the suspect, they said.

“The suspect was armed with a rifle, refused to comply with commands, and was ultimately shot and killed during the incident,” police said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a social media post shortly after the shooting that he and his wife “are praying for these brave Troopers, and our thoughts are with their families, friends, and every member of the State Police.”

