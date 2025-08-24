Skip to Content
CNN - National

Active shooter reported at University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, university says

By
New
Published 4:06 PM

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — An active shooter was reported on the campus of the University of South Carolina on Sunday evening, the school said in a campus-wide alert.

The person was reported as a White male with black pants, approximately 6 feet tall, at the school’s library.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content