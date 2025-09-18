Military helicopter crashes near Washington military base

By Sarah Davis, CNN

(CNN) — A military helicopter crashed near a military base in Washington state late Wednesday evening, a US Army official told CNN in a statement.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord confirms that a helicopter crashed on the evening of Sept. 17 in a rural area near the installation,” the official wrote. “The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.”

The official did not say whether there were any casualties, adding that the incident “remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time.”

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is located in Pierce County, Washington.

In a social media statement early Thursday morning, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said that the adjoining county’s deputies “have been dispatched to reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Summit Lake area. Deputies have located what is believed to be the scene.” Summit Lake is located west of the base in an area southwest of Tacoma.

“We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist,” the office wrote.

