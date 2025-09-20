1 dead, others injured in shooting at New Hampshire country club, police say. A person of interest is in custody

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday evening, officials said.

Some of the injuries were gunshot wounds and others were injuries sustained in the chaos, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said at a Saturday news conference. Officials did not say how many people were injured.

No one has been arrested but one person of interest has been detained, Hinckley added, noting there was no threat to the community.

Video surveillance showed the suspected shooter in the attack, police said. Authorities initially believed there were two suspects but revised their statement after reviewing the video.

The New Hampshire State Police is assisting with the shooting investigation, it said on X.

The Sheraton Nashua hotel, just over a mile from the country club, is being used as a unification site, Nashua police said. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the Sky Meadow area.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess called the incident a “tragedy,” emphasizing that one loss of life is still too many.

He expressed shock and surprise at such a shooting happening in his town. “No matter how unlikely it seems, it can happen where you are,” Donochess told reporters Saturday night, vowing to “bring appropriate justice” to those responsible.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Maggie Goodlander said they are monitoring the incident.

“Billy and I are praying for those injured,” Shaheen wrote. “There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence.”

“My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information,” Goodlander said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said her “heart goes out to the families of those impacted,” and she is “grateful for the work of the law enforcement officers and first responders at the scene.”

Sky Meadow County Club, in addition to a golf course, is a private club serving as a venue for a variety of events, such as weddings, according to its website, including a wedding today.

Nashua is about 45 minutes from Boston on the Massachusetts border.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.