Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical condition

(CNN) — Three people are in critical condition after a medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento highway on Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The three injured were on board the helicopter before it went down on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street, the Sacramento Fire Department told CNN.

FAA records show the helicopter was registered to REACH Air Medical Services. There was no patient on board, but a pilot, nurse and paramedic were on board, CNN affiliate KCRA reported citing the fire department.

CNN has reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, California Highway Patrol and REACH Air Medical Services for additional information.

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the helicopter had taken off from University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and was heading north moments before the crash.

