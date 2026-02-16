Here are the key developments in the weekslong search for Nancy Guthrie

By Danya Gainor, Chelsea Bailey, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — The search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, has stretched into a third, anguished week, with mounting pressure on investigators and a family grappling with uncertainty.

Guthrie was last seen on January 31, before she was apparently kidnapped, disappearing from her secluded home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills without her phone or critical medications.

The long days since she vanished have been marked by disturbing twists: purported ransom notes demanding millions of dollars, an intensive investigation, emotional video pleas from Guthrie’s children begging for the return of their mother and officials releasing video of an armed, masked person tampering with the doorbell camera at Guthrie’s home.

Here is a timeline of key events in the case:

January 31

Nancy Guthrie joins her family for dinner and game night Saturday evening, Ubering to her older daughter Annie’s nearby home around 5:32 p.m. Hours later, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, drove her home. Guthrie’s garage door opens at approximately 9:48 p.m. and closes at 9:50 p.m.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference a few days after her disappearance.

February 1

Guthrie’s doorbell camera is disconnected at 1:47 a.m. and about 25 minutes later, surveillance camera software detects movement. At 2:28 a.m., data from Guthrie’s pacemaker app shows the device was disconnected from her phone.

More than nine hours later, at 11:56 a.m., the family realizes she’s missing when checking on her at home. A person close to the family told CNN Guthrie typically spends her Sundays watching virtual church services with friends at a nearby home. When she did not arrive Sunday morning, her friends alerted the Guthrie family.

Relatives call 911 at 12:03 p.m. to report her missing, and Pima County Sheriff’s Department patrols arrive by 12:15 p.m.

Investigators scour the scene, finding blood on the front porch which is later confirmed to be Guthrie’s.

“There’s still more items that have been submitted. We just haven’t got them back yet,” the sheriff would later say on February 5. “In the meantime, we’re not just sitting on our haunches waiting. We do have a number of leads coming in.”

February 3

On the third day of the search for Guthrie, several media outlets, including TMZ and CNN affiliates KGUN and KOLD, receive purported ransom letters demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for her return. One note includes a first deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday, February 5, and a second deadline for Monday, February 9.

February 4

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Savannah Guthrie – flanked by her siblings Annie and Camron – pleads for her mother to come home four days after her disappearance. “We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her,” Guthrie said in response to the reports of ransom notes. “We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Law enforcement activity suddenly increases Wednesday early evening as detectives perform a “follow-up” at Guthrie’s home, the sheriff’s office says. Fresh crime scene tape wraps around the length of the house — and is taken down within a matter of hours.

February 5

Camron Guthrie issues another plea in a video posted on social media at 5 p.m. as the first deadline given in the purported ransom note passes.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he says. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

The FBI, now jointly working the case with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, announces a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Guthrie “and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

February 6

CNN affiliate KOLD receives a new purported ransom note on Day 6 of the search. The news station said it forwarded the message, along with the IP address from which the note originated, to law enforcement. The new note includes sensitive information but no deadline, according to an anchor at the news outlet.

Later in the evening, gloved investigators are seen buzzing over Nancy Guthrie’s property, placing evidence markers and climbing onto the flat, stark white roof of her home. Agents peer into bushes and scour the ground as a car which appeared to be Guthrie’s is towed away.

February 7

On the one-week mark of Guthrie’s disappearance, her three children say to her possible captor in a new social media video: “We will pay.”

“We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie says in the new video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Hours after the new video of the siblings, law enforcement officials are seen at Annie Guthrie’s home. They leave shortly after 10:30 p.m. with a bag and one deputy sheriff is seen wearing blue latex gloves.

February 8

Just before 11 a.m., investigators return to Nancy Guthrie’s home and are seen examining the septic tank near her property. Video shows investigators moving around a long stick in the tank, at times repeatedly jabbing it, and using a flashlight to peer inside.

“Detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-up at multiple locations,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

CNN affiliate KGUN, which received the first ransom note sent to some media stations, reports new details from the letter: The purported abductor demanded $6 million and threatened Guthrie’s life if the 5 p.m. Monday, February 9, deadline isn’t met.

February 9

Around 1:30 p.m., hours from the second deadline in the letter, Savannah Guthrie posts another video to social media, this time appealing to the public instead of her mom’s alleged captor, asking for assistance.

“We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help,” the “Today” show host says, telling people to report anything “strange” to law enforcement.

The second deadline in the purported ransom note passes at 5 p.m.

February 10

The FBI releases new images and video around 11 a.m. from a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s house, showing a person wearing a mask.

The images show “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” according to a post on FBI Director Kash Patel’s X account.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel wrote in the post.

Shortly after the images and videos were released, Savannah Guthrie shares them to her social media accounts.

“Someone out there recognizes this person,” she writes, “We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

Later Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announces it has detained a person for questioning in the case after pulling them over “during a traffic stop” in Rio Rico, Arizona, around 60 miles south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border. Hours later, early Wednesday morning, the person was released, CNN affiliate KNXV reports.

The sheriff’s department confirms authorities also searched a vehicle and a search warrant was executed at a home in Rio Rico.

The man detained by law enforcement later tells CNN his name is Carlos. He says investigators searched his home and car, and he was questioned from about 4 p.m. to midnight before being released.

Separately, Patel says the agency is looking at “persons of interest” in the case without saying who might be under suspicion.

February 11

The release of surveillance photos begins generating thousands of tips for investigators to pore over.

TMZ reports the media outlet received a “bizarre letter” from someone purporting to know Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

Harvey Levin, the outlet’s founder, told Fox News the person who sent the email demanded a single bitcoin in exchange for information about the kidnapper.

“They are not saying they are the kidnappers. They are saying they know who the kidnapper is and will give that information up for one bitcoin,” Levin says.

“They said they want one bitcoin sent to a bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active, a real address. And as they put it, time is ‘more than relevant,’” Levin adds.

TMZ says it received the note just before 8 a.m. ET and that the sender claims to have tried to unsuccessfully reach Savannah Guthrie’s brother and sister via text and email.

TMZ says it sent the new email to the FBI. When asked by CNN about the new note, the FBI said, “Outside of our previously issued statements, we have no updates to share at this time.”

CNN has not been able to independently verify the existence or authenticity of the note and has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

Meanwhile, CNN speaks to Carlos outside his home in Rio Rico, Arizona. He says investigators told his family he’d been stopped as a result of an anonymous tip that came after surveillance photos of the suspect were released Tuesday.

“They said that my eyes and my eyelashes looked the same,” Carlos tells reporters.

A law enforcement official familiar with the case later tells CNN he was on investigators’ radar before the images were released.

When asked what he wants after the interrogation, he responds, “To clear my name. That’s all I want.”

February 12

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its 12th day, neighbors are asked to review their security footage from two days in January as investigators work to piece together a potential “new timeline” in the case, according to a post shared on the Neighbors App by Ring.

Investigators are said to be looking for footage from:

Later in the day, investigators expand that request for surveillance footage to include video between January 1 and February 2, according to an alert the department shared on the Neighbors App by Ring.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks neighbors to submit video footage that includes cars, traffic, people or pedestrians — and anything they feel may be out of the ordinary or important for law enforcement to review.

In the afternoon, the FBI releases a description of the person seen in footage captured by Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera, and the agency raises the reward for information to $100,000.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall and having an average build. The backpack he was wearing in the video is identified as a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.”

Investigators are also said to be looking into evidence discovered at Guthrie’s home, including gloves. It is unclear whether the gloves are connected with the person in the doorbell camera footage. One glove was found two miles away from Guthrie’s home, while another glove was found 10 miles away, Nanos tells CNN.

Savannah Guthrie also shares a touching tribute to her mother on social media.

The video features a short clip of a young Guthrie and her sister, Annie, smiling at the camera while handing their mother flowers, as well as a photo of the three siblings and their mother.

“We will never give up on her,” Guthrie captions the post.

February 13

As neighbors tie yellow ribbons around trees in Guthrie’s neighborhood in solidarity and hope for her safe return, a local official tells CNN investigators have received more than 30,000 tips from the public so far.

Many of those tips have come after the release of doorbell camera footage from Guthrie’s home, which Nanos says has given investigators the “biggest leads we’ve had.”

“Someone out there knows who that man is,” Nanos tells CNN’s Ed Lavandera.

DNA evidence has been found in the course of the investigation, the sheriff says. He does not detail to CNN where it was discovered, but tells ABC in an interview that DNA has been found on several gloves and other pieces of evidence.

Meantime, conflicting reports emerge over how some evidence is being handled.

Nanos strongly denies reports from Reuters and Fox News that he blocked the FBI from accessing DNA collected in Guthrie’s home, as well as from a glove, by insisting they be sent to a private lab in Florida for testing instead of the FBI headquarters in Virginia.

Investigators made a joint decision to have DNA evidence processed at the same location instead of sending it to two different labs, Nanos tells CNN.

Later Friday, authorities conduct an operation at a residence roughly two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, the sheriff’s department says. No arrests are made though one man is questioned but released, with law enforcement believing him not to be the kidnapper, a law enforcement official tells CNN. More than a dozen vehicles, including those from SWAT and forensics, are seen at the location.

For nearly four hours, investigators block off several roads about two miles from Guthrie’s home. The sheriff’s department says a “written statement” will be forthcoming, then later says “no additional information would be available” at the FBI’s request.

Local authorities and the FBI are also at a second location near where law enforcement activity is underway.

Authorities are seen at the site investigating a gray Range Rover in a parking lot of a restaurant.

February 15

A glove found near Guthrie’s home appears to match those worn by the suspect captured in doorbell camera footage outside her house the morning she disappeared, the FBI says in a statement.

The glove, which contained DNA, was one of “approximately” 16 that investigators found near Guthrie’s home, most of which the FBI says belonged to searchers who discarded them while working in the area.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the statement reads.

The FBI is awaiting final test results from the glove, the agency says, noting the process typically takes 24 hours.

In a video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie shares a new message to the possible kidnappers of her mother.

“It’s never too late and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing,” Guthrie says.

The “Today” anchor says she and her family are still hopeful. “We still have hope and we still believe,” she says.

February 16

As investigators continue to process evidence found near Guthrie’s home, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department issues a statement Monday afternoon clearing all Guthrie family members – including siblings and spouses – as possible suspects in the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

Nanos’ statement Monday puts an end to online speculation throughout the weekslong search for Guthrie about her family’s possible involvement.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos says in the statement posted on X.

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel.”

The announcement is notable as it comes after some true crime enthusiasts and online sleuths have suggested, without evidence, a family connection to the disappearance. While it is standard practice for investigators to examine the possible connection of relatives to violent crimes, no evidence has surfaced to date suggesting any wrongdoing by members of the Guthrie family.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the timeframe that residents are being asked to share footage from on January 31. The alert did not specify whether it was morning or night.

