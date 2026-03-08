Hours-long delays at airports Sunday due to TSA shortages as DHS shutdown shows no sign of ending

By Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — Lines at security checkpoints stretched more than an hour at airports across the country Sunday, as the partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues.

The Transportation Security Administration lines at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport stretched for more than three hours Sunday afternoon, the agency reported. The airport advised passengers to arrive four to five hours before their flights.

“The Government shutdown may impact security operations from one day – and even one shift to the next,” Hobby airport said in a post on social media. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as our federal partners work to maintain the safety of all passengers.”

Long lines were also reported at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, where passengers were encouraged to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time.

Footage from CNN affiliate WWL showed the security line stretching outside the airport and into a parking garage.

“It started deep inside the garage,” Gal Jurick told WWL about the line. “It circled around seven times before you even got to this part (inside the terminal).”

“Due to impacts from the federal government’s partial shutdown, the TSA is experiencing a shortage of workers at the security checkpoint, which is causing longer-than-average lines,” the airport posted on social media. “The Airport has staff on hand to help keep the lines organized, and we will continue to coordinate with our federal partners with the TSA as they navigate this issue.”

“I’ll go down there and start checking people in, ” a man who identified himself as Brian told WWL. “I’ll put a badge on.”

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Charlotte Douglas International and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston also reported longer than normal lines.

Photos taken at Bush Airport Sunday afternoon show the security queue stretching outside the terminal, with travelers lined up along the sidewalk in the arrivals area.

DHS posted photos of long lines on their social media pages, blaming Democrats for holding spring break travel “hostage for political points.”

Funding for the department has lapsed since mid-February. Nearly all DHS workers are required to keep working, though they won’t get paid until the lapse ends.

“This chaos is a direct result of Democrats and their refusal to fund DHS,” Lauren Bis, Deputy Assistant Secretary for DHS Public Affairs, said in a statement. “These frontline heroes received only partial paychecks earlier this month and now face their first full missed paycheck, leading to financial hardship, absences, and crippling staffing shortages.”

