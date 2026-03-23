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A visual timeline of the collision between an Air Canada plane and firetruck at LaGuardia Airport

<i>Seth Wenig/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An Air Canada jet and Port Authority fire truck sit on the runway at LaGuardia Airport
<i>Seth Wenig/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An Air Canada jet and Port Authority fire truck sit on the runway at LaGuardia Airport
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Published 12:52 PM

By Sharif Paget, Aaron Cooper, Soph Warnes, Alex Leeds Matthews, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Byron Manley, CNN

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — New York’s LaGuardia Airport closed for about 14 hours after an Air Canada plane collided with a firetruck just after landing Sunday night. The pilot and copilot were killed, while dozens of plane passengers and two people in the truck were injured, according to law enforcement officials.

CNN is piecing together what occurred during the deadly collision in a timeline, maps and photos.

The airport reopened on Monday at 2 p.m. ET after a ground stop had been issued following the crash. Though one runway could remain closed for several more days, one expert said.

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