After slight midweek relief, major US airports brace for another rush of weekend travelers

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Airports across the country are bracing for another crush of weekend travelers as Congress keeps haggling over how to end the partial government shutdown that has driven mounting TSA staff shortages and the longest security wait times ever.

No significant progress has been made on a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Transportation Security Administration, as lawmakers are set to leave Friday for a two-week recess. A new push for a deal is underway as airport officials warn of dire fallout if the crisis continues.

Without a funding solution, overwhelmed airports will go into the busy weekend travel days with spring break travel also in full swing and only a fraction of their security screening capabilities. TSA workers have been quitting or calling out in droves after going six weeks without pay.

Scrambling to address traveler frustrations, airports have redirected employees from other departments, alerted travelers to arrive hours earlier than planned and brought in outside security personnel. It is unclear whether the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deployed to airports this week to help manage the chaos have made a significant dent.

“We worry conditions will only get worse at airports across the US until Congress ends this shutdown,” Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for the Houston Airport System, said in a recorded statement Wednesday.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport – where wait times swelled to four hours again early Thursday – has seen some of the most severe impacts, along with travel hubs in New York and Atlanta.

At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the wait time in one general security line was nearly two hours, CNN’s Leigh Waldman reported from the site. The line doubled back on itself, filling the hall, video showed, and the TSA PreCheck line took just over 40 minutes to clear.

The PreCheck line Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport stretched out the door, a CNN producer traveling through the airport said. To accommodate the mass of passengers, the line snakes through baggage claim and around the terminal.

Here is how airports and officials are trying to address travel disruptions.

A surge of spring breakers

The middle of the week, typically the slowest time for air travel, offered some reprieve. By Wednesday, security wait times had returned to normal in several airports, with some exceptions.

Bush airport reported a two-hour wait Wednesday afternoon, down from more than four hours earlier in the week. The airport can operate only about half of its 37 TSA checkpoints because of staff shortages, Szczesniak said.

“So that’s 100% spring break loads going through the airport being processed through less than 50% of our TSA lanes,” he said. “That is not sustainable.”

Nearly 40% of the Houston airport’s TSA officers called out of work Tuesday, DHS reported. The airport has redirected employees from unrelated departments to handle crowds.

“We’ve reassigned hundreds of employees from across our organization, from finance to IT to maintenance and more, to help manage lines and assist travelers,” Szczesniak said.

Several airports have tried to mitigate long waits by asking flyers to arrive far ahead of typically recommended times.

Airports in New York and New Jersey have brought in civilian security and police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the region’s major airports, the agency said. Still, those additional personnel may not operate security screening checkpoints and are only assisting with crowd control.

ICE increases its airport presence

In the four days since ICE agents arrived at 14 airports at President Donald Trump’s request, they have been seen directing snaking security lines and passing out water bottles to tired travelers.

ICE agents have also started verifying travelers’ IDs in some airports, DHS confirmed Wednesday. Agents were spotted training to check boarding passes and IDs at Atlanta’s main Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

ICE agents have also been guarding entrances and exits, helping with logistics and doing crowd control after “receiving standard TSA training curriculum,” TSA said.

It’s difficult to measure how the presence of ICE agents has directly impacted travelers. The White House press secretary said Wednesday it has been “yielding results.”

“Wait times have improved since ICE arrived, and they are doing everything in their power to help their fellow federal service members,” Karoline Leavitt said.

Many factors, including the number of travelers and available security checkpoints, impact wait times. ICE agents arrived at airports Monday during peak travel times. About 2.6 million people passed through TSA on Monday compared to 2.2 million on Tuesday, data from the agency shows.

ICE agents are not trained to do specialized security screening tasks, such as operating X-ray machines, White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday. Instead, they take on simpler tasks, ideally freeing up more TSA employees to perform critical screening work.

TSA agents near two missed paychecks

While travelers may feel inconvenienced by the delays, many unpaid TSA workers’ lives have been overturned. They have reported empty fridges, eviction notices and overdrawn bank accounts.

“Officers are reportedly sleeping in their cars at airports to save gas money, selling their blood and plasma, and taking on second and third jobs to make ends meet, all while expected to perform at the highest level when in uniform to protect the traveling public,” TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said during a House Oversight hearing on Wednesday.

Tatiana Finlay, a TSA union member, told CNN, “At this point, it has come to the point of, like, having to skip meals because I have to make sure that my kids are fed.”

Many TSA employees live paycheck-to-paycheck, making an average $35,000 a year, according to the American Federation of Government Employees union. If Congress cannot reach a deal by Friday, workers will miss a second full paycheck.

More than 480 TSA officers have quit since the partial shutdown began, and more than 3,000 called out on Tuesday, according to DHS. Some people who do want to come to work are struggling to get there.

“Just yesterday, I watched an officer receive a gas card from one of our partners,” said Szczesniak, of the Houston Airport System. “They had tears in their eyes knowing that they could fill up their tank to get home and come back to work to help keep these lines moving.”

Airport officials are providing meals to TSA workers as well as collaborating with the Houston Food Bank and other nonprofits, he said Wednesday.

TSA union workers have said the assistance of ICE agents – who are getting a paycheck – is far from a solution. Finlay called it “unacceptable.”

“That’s like giving a person dying of pneumonia a teaspoon of cough syrup,” said Everett Kelly, the AFGE’s national president. “It doesn’t address the problem and it’s not gonna work.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Ed Lavandera, Ryan Young, Jonathan Hawkins, Holly Yan, Aaron Cooper, Alexandra Skores and Toni Odejimi contributed to this report.