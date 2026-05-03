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At least 10 injured in shooting at lake party near Oklahoma City

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Published 11:00 PM

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — At least 10 people were taken to hospital after a shooting at a lake party near Oklahoma City Sunday night, police said.

No suspects are in custody, but there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, Emily Ward, a spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department, told CNN.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. CT to reports of gunfire at a party at Arcadia Lake, Ward said. Ten victims were transported by emergency medical services to hospitals across the Oklahoma City metro area, she said, adding the victims were in “various conditions.”

“The total number of victims is expected to change as additional individuals transported themselves to area hospitals,” police said in a statement on X.

Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to the shooting. The Edmond Police Department is leading the investigation, Ward told CNN.

Authorities did not reveal the age range of the victims. Ward described the gathering as a “large party” and said many of those present appeared to be “young adults,” but police are still investigating.

Arcadia Lake is about 13 miles north of Oklahoma City in Edmond, a city of roughly 100,000 residents. The lake is a popular destination for picnicking, camping, fishing and water sports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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