Two men arrested after Mississippi triple homicide left toddler dead alongside mother and aunt

By Chris Boyette, Amanda Musa, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old child dead alongside his mother and aunt over the weekend, officials said late Monday.

Keyana Weathersby, 25; her son Camari Givens, 2; and her sister Erica Weathersby, 30, were found dead Saturday night in the state’s capital city Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

The crime scene was one of the worst Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard said he’d seen in about 10 years of working as a coroner and deputy coroner, and described by police as “horrifying.”

In an hourslong manhunt, authorities raced to track leads, including a red 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage belonging to one of the victims, which police said was taken from the scene during the crime and later recovered.

Two men were arrested after law enforcement identified a vehicle connected to the shooting and attempted a traffic stop, Jackson Police Department Chief RaShall Brackney announced at a press conference late Monday. The driver did not stop, but officers were able to safely surround the vehicle, she said.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Cornelius Carter and 28-year-old Jordan Carter, Brackney told reporters. The two men, who are not related to each other, face charges of capital murder. Cornelius Carter also faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

An investigation remains underway involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Brackney said.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Brackney said the killings appeared to be targeted.

Brackney said earlier that officers responded to the scene after a 911 call reporting an aggravated assault at a home in a residential neighborhood less than 10 miles northwest of downtown Jackson.

“This is a heinous crime,” Brackney said at a news conference Sunday morning, calling the person responsible “an absolute coward” and “the vilest of human beings.”

“Every first responder from the fire department, to every police officer out there, was visibly affected by just how heinous and violent this this crime was,” Howard, the coroner, told CNN.

In a statement responding to the arrests, Jackson Mayor John Horhn said: “We will continue working every day to ensure that everyone responsible is brought to justice. This effort will continue.”

“My prayers are with the family and loved ones who are carrying this loss,” he wrote.

The sisters, who were raising the toddler together, were kind and hardworking, their brother, Demarco Bailey, told CNN affiliate WAPT.

“I just need justice,” Bailey said. “Not only for my sisters, but my nephew. He’s only 2 1/2 years old. Come on now — a 2-year-old child?”

Recent rise in gun violence

In the days preceding the shooting, the City of Jackson has seen a rise in “gun-related violence, shootings, and senseless loss of life” Mayor Horhn said in a statement Sunday.

The mayor said he is working to deploy “additional resources” for the community alongside police and the city’s public safety team.

“Over the next few days, we will present a plan that brings together law enforcement, community leaders, violence prevention experts, mental health professionals, our faith community, and leaders from communities that are impacted the most by these crimes,” he added.

The killings are the city’s 39th, 40th and 41st homicides of the year, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Law enforcement data compiled by CNN affiliate WLBT shows 38 of those 41 homicides reported by Jackson police in 2026 were the result of a shooting.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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