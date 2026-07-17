2 federal workers were held hostage at gunpoint for hours in a California forest. A father and son are the accused kidnappers

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Two US Forest Service workers were doing field work in a northern California forest on Thursday morning when they were abducted at gunpoint, zip-tied and led to a remote trailer, authorities said.

Using one of the victims’ phones to make a call, a suspect said he had “taken two fed (employees) hostage from the Forest Service” and he had “live rounds ready,” federal prosecutors said.

The call led to a massive local, state and federal law enforcement presence racing up the one-lane road to the campsite, located 2,000 feet up in rough terrain in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, authorities said.

It wasn’t until 15 hours later the government workers were released and home safe, and federal prosecutors charged a father and a son with kidnapping.

During the negotiations, authorities used drones to identify the trailer and make contact with the father, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. When they did, the father said he wanted to speak with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning he had firearms and ammunition, the sheriff said.

About four hours later, around 4:20 p.m., federal and local law enforcement were able to begin negotiations, and the standoff continued nearly 10 hours more until the two employees were released 15 minutes apart, authorities said.

Less than an hour later, law enforcement was able to “successfully communicate” with one of the suspects, which led to the father and son walking out of the trailer together.

The suspected kidnappers were identified as Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his son Phoenix Henrichsen, 23, the Department of Justice said. They are in custody after being charged with kidnapping federal employees, the agency said.

The motive is still unclear and is being investigated, the agency said.

“I’d like to tell you it’s probably the smoothest thing that I’ve seen in many years,” the sheriff said, speaking of the negotiations and surrender.

Joseph Henrichsen had an AR-15-style rifle and knives and claimed to have grenades, according to Brian Tosh, FBI acting special agent in charge.

“Crisis situations like this don’t often result in everyone leaving the scene safely. We are very proud of the work everyone did today,” Tosh said.

US Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said he was “grateful beyond words” the workers are home safe.

“This outcome is a testament to the skill and professionalism of our Forest Service law enforcement officers, the FBI, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, and every first responder who answered the call,” Schultz said.

At a news conference, Schultz spoke about how the kidnapping “has been a frightening experience for everyone involved, for our employees, their families, their co-workers, and frankly, for all of us who care about the people who serve this agency and the public every day.”

CNN has contacted the Mt. Shasta Police Department and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

If convicted, the Henrichsens face a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.