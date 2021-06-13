Loved ones of man shot and killed in road rage incident seek answers

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Jackson

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Loved ones of a local victim want answers Kerry Willerton was shot in a road rage incident.

Julia Waters, the victim’s girlfriend, spent Saturday afternoon passing out flyers with information about the suspects.

“We’re going to go into the stores and see if there’s been anything talked about…just trying to get some answers,” said Waters.

Waters says ever since this tragedy each day emotionally has been a whirlwind.

“Every day is different. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for me and his family,” said Waters.

Saturday afternoon Waters passed out flyers with information on the suspect’s vehicle, the victim’s vehicle, and a synopsis of what took place that day hoping someone will help police connect the dots.

On June 1, 2021 Kerry Willerton was driving on I-65 North between the Trinity Lane exit and the I-24 split. After Kerry was rear-ended, Waters said her boyfriend went to confront the other driver. He told her that’s when he was shot and the driver took off.

Waters says her boyfriend did not get treated for the injury but choose to treat himself at home thinking he was shot by an airsoft gun. He died days later at the hospital.

“It seems like there’s been a lot more road rage lately and dealing with it firsthand it’s been tragic. I just think that more people when they’re in the heat of the moment trying to rush and sometimes trying to get nowhere should just try to cool down and just realize it could ruin everyone else’s life and relationship with loved ones that are taken too soon,” said Water.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet truck with four doors, tinted windows, a winch on the front bumper, and specialty license plate has an American flag emblem. Julia shares her pain with whoever is responsible.

“He doesn’t realize how bad he screwed up and it won’t give us total peace but we’re going to be hurting forever because Kerry did not deserve to go out this way especially so early in his life. I hope that some justice will be served,” said Waters.

