Unruly passenger on flight to Atlanta forces emergency landing

By Barmel Lyons

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A fight broke out on Delta flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta Saturday.

According to a passenger’s tweet, a man made an announcement that they needed to be close to their oxygen mask and then proceeded to try and open the door.

The tweet goes on to say another announcement was made asking all the “strong men” to come to the front of the plane to help restrain him.

Crews and passengers worked together to detain the unruly passenger.

The flight diverted to Oklahoma City for an emergency landing.

An Atlanta based flight attendant told CBS46 that a crackdown on unruly passengers is necessary.

“We need to have back up because unfortunately windows, doors… the only authority figure that you have are the flight attendant, we don’t have police on board the aircraft we have nobody to really have our backs…” said the flight attendant.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported nearly 2,500 unruly passengers and counting just since February.

“A lot of passengers are becoming very forceful and aggressive on Aircrafts now,” the flight attendant went on to say.

We reached out to a Delta Spokesperson who said, “The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused.”

Although a retired pilot who consults for airlines, says more should be done.

“When I was flying, I had several incidents in the FFA they always say they would crack down they never did and I’m sure that nothing is changed,” said Denny Kelly.

