Ahead of graduation, students reflect on last 15 months

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a long and challenging year, Friday was the final day for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

The district held its final media briefing of the school year, with students reflecting on the last 15 months as graduation approaches this weekend.

“This was a wake-up call that life isn’t perfect, not that it was perfect before,” said Kayla Cambell, the valedictorian of Pittsburgh Obama. “But it’s really shown me the difficulties and made me an even better person for it and has prepared me for school.”

“My tech skills have improved as they are required to survive in this online environment,” said Aiden Magley, the valedictorian of Pittsburgh CAPA. “But I think, generally, it teaches you to appreciate the time you have and the things you have.”

“Even when we went to virtual, I was exposed to so many opportunities,” said Pittsburgh Obama senior Zharia White. “I can’t wait for graduation on Saturday.”

Graduation ceremonies for district students are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

