Chipmunk wanted for ‘burglarizing’ police department

CNN - Regional

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PELHAM, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A New Hampshire police department is searching for a tiny and evasive suspect wanted for burglarizing their station Sunday morning.

Pelham Police shared video of a chipmunk running through the station.

“Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow,” police joked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.