Chipmunk wanted for ‘burglarizing’ police department
By WBZ Staff
PELHAM, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A New Hampshire police department is searching for a tiny and evasive suspect wanted for burglarizing their station Sunday morning.
Pelham Police shared video of a chipmunk running through the station.
“Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow,” police joked.
