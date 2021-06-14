City cracks down on pet owners who leave dogs in extreme heat

CNN - Regional

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The upcoming heat wave could be tough on people and pets. Once the temperature hits 105 degrees new restrictions regarding dogs will go into effect.

Las Vegas City Council adopted tough measures in May 2021 which includes how long dogs can be tethered outside.

Pet owners are advised not to leave their four legged friends outside in extreme heat under the city’s new ordinance.

“We can’t tether a dog for longer than 10 hours during a 24-hour period. You cannot tether a dog outside if the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, which in most cases hovers around 105 degrees or higher,” Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Chief Louis Molina.

The city said dogs should have access to areas where they can cool off.

“They have to provide for the ability for the dog to be able to cool themselves off. So that can be with misters, using a swamp pool or brining the dog near or inside for air conditioning,” Molina said.

Molina said he wants the public to know about the city’s authority involving animal cruelty.

“That our animal control officers have the authority to immediately remove an animal for its welfare and safety if they suspect there’s cruelty,” Molina said.

He said pet owners who injure dogs can be banned from having animals for up to four years.

“In the event that there is a death, the judges, the courts have the authority to at minimum prohibit ownership for two years but not to exceed five years,” Molina said.

Molina said in 2020, 29 animal cruelty cases were sent to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, with about 11 of them being heat related.

City of Las Vegas animal control will doing more community events to educate people about animal care.

Animal control officers will be out patrolling and looking for violators, but people can also call to complain.

That number is 702-229-6444, choose option 2.

